I urge the youth of Bengal to uphold the state's rich legacy of free thought: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee congratulated 6 lakh youths called Jubo Joddhas who have joined the Banglar Juba initiative to stand by the people in distress on International Youth Day on Wednesday.



Banerjee tweeted: "My greetings to everyone on #InternationalYouthDay & I dedicate this day to the vibrant young women & men who've stood up time & again for the revered values of Bengal, India & our Constitution. What the youth does today decides what the coming generations will do tomorrow!"

He further tweeted: "On InternationalYouthDay, I urge the youth of Bengal to uphold the state's rich legacy of free thought. We must resist all such forces causing harm to this culture & propagating hatred by peddling fake propaganda to disturb the social harmony & cohesion of Bengal."

He added: "I also take immense pride on this day to salute the 6-lakh-strong army of #JuboJoddhas who have selflessly dedicated their time to provide assistance & reach out to those distressed during this dual crises of #COVID & Amphan, as part of the #BanglarJuboShakti initiative."

It may be mentioned that to infuse young blood in Trinamool Youth Congress, party supremo Mamata Banerjee has appointed new district presidents across the state and it has been decided that those above 35 years cannot work as functionaries in different committees of TYC.

More than 6 lakh youths have joined the Banglar Jubo Shakti initiative. Each of the Jubo Joddhas will pick up 10 families of their choice and take care of them.

The initiative in a well knit one that is going to benefit the people in distress.