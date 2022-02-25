'I had lost all hope but with the student credit card, can now pursue higher studies'

Kolkata: "Further pursuit of studies seemed to be a distant dream for me. The credit card facility will now help me do my B.ED," said Arindwipa Banduri of Jagatballavpur. Banduri is not the only one, the Student Credit Card scheme introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come as a boon for a number of students who were finding it difficult to continue with their higher studies due to financial constraints.



Banduri had lost all her hopes for B.Ed studies due to financial problem. "My father who is a farmer have worked tirelessly and provided me all educational facilities so that I can complete my graduation in Science, Mathematics being the main subject. However, further pursuit of studies seemed to be a distant dream. The credit card facility through which I have received a loan of Rs 83,000 has been of immense help and I can smoothly complete B.Ed from Bengal Educational College at Panchla," Banduri said after receiving the facility on Thursday.

Soumen Mondal , who hails from Nandigram in East Midnapore expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for introducing the facility through which he has availed Rs 3.25 lakhs to pursue electrical engineering from Swami Vivekananda University in Barrackpore. His father who worked in a brick kiln was struggling to arrange money for further studies of his son.

Krishenendu Mishra of Kaliachowk Malda also had a similar story to tell. " I have received Rs 3 lakhs for pursuing 4 years B. Tech in Computer Science from the Calcutta Institute of Engineering and Management," Mishra said. On Thursday, 5,000 students were handed over credit cards at a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium that was presided over by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.