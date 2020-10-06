'I do not support and criticise people who spread canard & defame Bengal'

Kolkata: Stating that "Biswa Bangla" is a matter of pride, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised a section of those who do politics of spreading canards and false information that tarnishes the image of Bengal.



This comes when BJP is making various claims in connection with the murder of a party leader Manish Shukla which is even hurting the morale of the rank and file of the police.

In a tweet, the West Bengal Police has also urged people not to believe "irresponsible comments" in connection with the murder of Shukla stating that "... Police is investigating the crime... Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this."

Banerjee said: "I do not support and criticise people who spread canard and defame Bengal with a purpose of reaping political benefits out of it."

"Bengal is our pride, it has received so many awards from United Nations that also makes the state proud," Banerjee said adding that canards should not be spread that demeans the state's position.

The Chief Minister further stated: "It is not a crime to be poor. All languages and religions should be given equal respect."

This comes when a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped, left for 15 days without any treatment and finally her body was cremated

keeping her family members in dark at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Banerjee stated about respecting all castes, creed, religion and languages while interacting through video conference from Nabanna Sabhaghar with the meritorious students those passed the board examinations this year with flying

colours.

She said: "Suppose some people have donated blood. Can we identify after taking the same to blood bank that which one is of a person with surname Murmu and which one is of Thakur? So there is no point creating discrimination among people."

"We must keep in mind that it is not a crime to be poor. But it should be the pride that will drive you to keep fighting to become successful in life," Banerjee said. In connection with Hathras incident, she had tweeted on Sunday: "Dalit-oppression by BJP ruled Govts is an open secret now. The party's Anti-Dalit ideology enforces caste-based segregation even in today's day and age. Their hardships will not let @BJP4India and its leaders rest peacefully! "Kar rahi jo Dalit-o ka sarbanash, oosh BJP ka hoga satyanash."