I-Day security: About 4K cops deployed, over 1K to stand guard at Red Road

kolkata: Security arrangements in the city have been tightened up to ensure that no untoward incidents take place on Independence Day.



Around 4000 police personnel has been deployed to secure the city on the 75th Independence Day. Among the total number of cops on Monday, 1200 police personnel has been deployed in and around the Red Road. The entire area has been divided into 13 zones with one Deputy Commissioner assisted by one Assistant Commissioner are in charge of each of the zones.

Six Joint Commissioner of Police ranked officials will be supervising the zonal deployments while Additional Commissioner of Police ranked officials are in charge of the entire security system.

According to sources, there will be six watchtowers from where police personnel with advanced sniper rifles will be keeping watch on the whole area. 10 bunkers have been set up in and around Red Road and other adjacent roads. Three Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be there at strategic points to act quickly in case of urgency. These apart, Commando Forces have been kept on high alert to ensure quick movement and intervention in case of emergency. There will be an adequate number of police assistance booths as well.

Police Control Room (PCR) vans will be patrolling the city throughout the day to ensure safety. Police pickets have been set up in 19 places while naka checking is being done in 23 strategic points across the city.

Since Saturday night, security across the city has been beefed up and special naka checking was being carried out. Red Road along with seven other adjacent roads have been made 'No Entry' zones from 10 pm on Sunday, until the parade gets over. Some other roads will also be made 'No Entry' zones from 5:30 am on Monday.

Meanwhile security at the vital installments such as Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum Birla Planetarium along with shopping malls and metro stations have also been stepped up to ensure safety.

It may be mentioned that on Monday 11 IPS officers will receive the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding and Commendable Service on Monday on the occasion of the Independence Day parade at Red Road. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hand over appointment letters to the kins of 21 jawans from Bengal who died in a landslide in Manipur in June this year.

Meanwhile, the state government will display around a dozen tableaus at the Red Road Independence Day parade on 15 August.

The flagship schemes of various departments namely Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi, Khadyasathi, Student Credit Card, and others will be showcased at the parade.

There will be a special tableau ~ Shradhanjali ~ to pay tribute to freedom fighters and Ekatai Sampriti (Unity is Harmony) both churned out by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department and another tableau of the Kolkata Police based on 3D designs.