I-Day: Lakshmir Bhandar tableau to roll on Red Road

kolkata: The countdown for Independence Day celebrations at Red Road has begun with tableaus on Lakshmir Bhandar and Duare Sarkar ready to take part in the parade.



The Independence Day celebrations at Red Road will be held following all Covid protocols. It will feature tableaus of the new schemes taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Banerjee introduced the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to ensure minimum income support to women in the state. She has also introduced Student Credit Card, felicitating a soft loan of Rs 10 lakh for students to pursue higher studies. Similarly, the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme was also implemented by increasing annual financial assistance to farmers to Rs 10,000 each.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be hoisting the National Flag and taking the guard of honour.

Followed by the parade of different wings of the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police, tableaus prepared based on the themes of different state-run schemes will pass one after the other.

The last minute preparations were found taking place with artists giving final touches to the tableaus. The police are taking all necessary steps to avoid any untoward incident on Independence Day. Surveillance cameras are being set up at strategic locations. Officers of the dog squad and bomb disposal squad were seen carrying out frisking operations along the Red Road. Watch tower has been erected for maintaining surveillance. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend a prayer meeting at Gandhi Ghat at Barrackpore at 8.30 am. He will also pay a floral tribute at Gandhi statue at Mayo Road around 12 noon. The state Transport minister Firhad Hakim and the state Industry minister Partha Chatterjee will hoist the National Flag at Writers' Buildings and Nabanna respectively.