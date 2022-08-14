I-Day: Bengal to release 99 convicts from different correctional homes

Kolkata: The state government will release 99 convicts lodged in different correctional homes across the state on the occasion of Independence Day.

"The release of prisoners will be under special remission category. The state screening committee has shortlisted these convicts that includes seven women and one Bangladeshi too," Akhil Giri, state Correctional Administration department minister said.

Giri added that the prisoners who have been selected for release have good conduct and the department feels that they have undergone complete reformation during their tryst in correctional home.

According to an official, convicts not considered for the release list include those involved in terror activities and charged under UAPA, TADA; POTA; PMLA; rape, sexual offences; and counterfeit currency cases.

In reference to a litigation filed by Advocate Tapas Bhanja in the year 1997 regarding premature release, the Calcutta High Court in October 2017 had delivered the verdict that the state government may consider release of those inmates who have spend 14 years in prison.

Advocate Bhanja is presently acting as Amicus Curiae of Calcutta High Court in the matter of overcrowding in prisons.

The state government has released 145 life convicts in March 2022 extending humanitarian relief to these convicts through premature release under recommendation of State Sentence Review Board (SSRB), West Bengal.