I-Core chit fund: CBI quizzes Madan Mitra

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the I-Core chit fund scam case.

The Central agency had also asked his son Swarup Mitra to appear before the investigating officials.

But Swarup will appear before the investigating officers on Tuesday. He was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the same case. Meanwhile, ED has again summoned the Law minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the coal scam case. Earlier, other ministers were summoned in connection to the ponzi scam case by Central agencies.