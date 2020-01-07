I am your custodian, nobody's rights will be taken away, says Mamata

Patharpratima (South 24-Parganas): Reassuring that she is the custodian of people's rights in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reiterated that she would not let anybody harm the interests of the citizens of this land.



She stressed that she would do everything possible to prevent the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The protest against CAA will continue. Whatever is going to happen will happen. We do not live at the mercy of anyone... I will not allow anyone to take away our rights," she said. at a public meeting here, on the western fringes of Sunderbans.

Addressing a public distribution programme at Patharpratima Mahavidyalaya Ground, the Chief Minister stated: "I am your 'pehradar' (custodian), if anyone comes to take away your rights, he will have to do it over my dead body. There is no need to be afraid of anybody."

Referring to Union Home minister Amit Shah's efforts to make the entire process of granting citizenship under the CAA online to bypass states, Banerjee categorically said the state government would not allow it to happen online.

The state government had last month stayed all activities related to the preparation and update of NPR.

Banerjee severely criticised the Centre for not granting funds for the Gangasagar Mela. "The Central government gives funds to hold Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. But there is no money for the Gangasagar Mela. The state government has several times urged the Central government to construct an iron bridge for easy transportation of pilgrims coming to Gangasagar but that has not earned any response.

"I have repeatedly requested the Centre for constructing an iron bridge on the Muriganga river but they did not pay heed to my plea. We will do it. When I do not have to pay Rs 50,000 crore (annually) to clear the loan incurred by the former government, the first project that I will undertake is the building of a bridge over Muriganga," said Banerjee.

The state government has taken several measures to upgrade the Mela ground and its neighbourhood in the past eight years. The pilgrim tax has been scrapped. About 22 jetties will be functional while there will be six barges, 32 vessels, 100 launches during the Gangasafar fair this year. Adequate arrangements have been made to provide drinking water to the pilgrims and hectic work is on to complete the makeshift staying accommodation for the pilgrims.

"The state government has introduced insurance of Rs five lakh per pilgrim who visits the Gangasagar Mela, which is set to begin on January 11," pointed out Banerjee.

She also announced that the Sunderbans and Basirhat will be made separate administrative districts so that people living in these areas need not travel so far to avail the state government's welfare schemes and services.

"There is the Sunderban Police district. We will make the Sunderbans and Basirhat administrative districts. We are working on this," Banerjee maintained.