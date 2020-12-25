I am with Didi, says Jitendra Tiwari

Kolkata: In a major setback to those who created confusion over Jitendra Tiwari's political stand, the former Asansol Mayor on Thursday reiterated that he was with 'didi' (Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee) and he would continue to be with her as



always.

Tiwari stated the same in a tweet. "I was with Didi. I am with Didi. And I will be with Didi. And those who are making confusion will be again disappointed," Tiwari tweeted.

Earlier on December 18, Tiwari had clearly stated that he would continue to be a part of Trinamool Congress. His statement came after an hour-long meeting with senior party leader and PWD minister Aroop Biswas in the presence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor at

Suruchi Sangha club in south Kolkata's New Alipore area.

"I really felt very sad knowing that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) was upset over my actions. I will seek an apology from her and will continue to work for the party," Tiwari had said.

He had subsequently urged, in a video message, each and every worker of Trinamool Congress to fight together to ensure BJP's defeat.

But, a section of people twisted the context of his Wednesday's post on Twitter. "There is no full stop in politics. It is a series of commas, colons, semicolons, etc," they stated.