I am with Didi, in 48 hours will start working actively: Tiwari

Kolkata: Jitendra Tiwari, former mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) has ruled out the possibility of joining BJP as circulated by some people.

On Tuesday Tiwari tweeted: "It is very painful to see that a section is trying to link me with BJP which is false. I am with Didi and in next 48 hours I will start working actively for Didi on ground to strengthen our party as per my capacity."

The speculation began after Tiwari along with his wife and daughter were seen coming out of a star hotel on Eastern Metropolitan bypass on Monday night where senior BJP leaders were holding a party meeting.

Tiwari had resigned from the post of mayor of AMC and had expressed his displeasure over the functioning of Trinamool Congress. It was then speculated that he was going to join BJP along with Suvendu Adhikari. But he did not go and made statements expressing his support to Trinamool Congress.