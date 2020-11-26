I am the observer of every district of Bengal: Mamata

Bankura: Giving a stern message to the party, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced from Sunukpahari rally that she is the only observer of the party for entire Bengal.

"Many raises question that who is the observer of Bankura, who is the same for Purulia and other such places like Midnapore, Asansol and Jalpaiguri. Let me give a message to the party today. I am the observer for entire Bengal. I will take up the job of observer as a dedicated party worker and not as a leader," Banerjee said.

Without naming anyone, she further said: "I have information about all party leaders. I know who is doing what in which block and who is keeping contacts (with BJP). But I am not restricting them. Keep one thing in mind that they are also passing information this side."

"I would like to tell that I am the observer for every region even if anything happens at Indus, Taldangra, Chatna and Sonamukhi," Banerjee

said. "I will continue to work for the people and the party till my last breath," she said adding "I will look after the party with equal significance like that of I am doing for administrative work of the government. Actually, I had been a bit loose in the work of the party as there was heavy pressure of administrative work on me. But there is no scope of giving loose any further. So I have chosen

Bankura the place of lal mati to give a call to fight unitedly against BJP which is nothing but a curse for the

country." It is important to rectify if any of her party worker do any mistake. "But please do not misunderstand Trinamool Congress for any individual as the party will never indulge riot nor it will allow to divide the country," she said adding that her party takes steps if report card of any worker or leader is poor and bring up new workers to fight for the party.

Banerjee on Wednesday also recollected the fight of her party workers againt the atrocities of CPI(M) before 2011 that brought an end to the 34-year-long Left rule in Bengal. She also stated about the days when it was impossible for people to set out of their houses in Jangalmahal districts and the change the people of the region witnessed when peace prevailed after Trinamool Congress government came to power. She further said that neither the people of Jangalmahal nor that of the Hills will support BJP. She also took a dig at CPI(M) saying that it is their harmads those have joined hands with BJP.

"The colour of harmads have only changed from red to saffron. But the heart full of tricks and tyranny remained same," Banerjee said. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee attacked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as an "agent of BJP" and said that his party will launch a massive movement if Section 356 is issued in the state. He will be working in Bankura ahead of the Assembly polls.