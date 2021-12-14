I am not a political greenhorn, says TMC's Kajari Banerjee

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate contesting the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections from ward number 73, Kajari Banerjee, doesn't consider herself a "political greenhorn" though she has entered the electoral fray for the first time.



Wife of Kartik Banerjee, Kajari, who had been a prominent face on the side of Mamata Banerjee for years, said: "I have been associated with the party since 1993, for 28 years, and a resident of the Kalighat locality. I am not a political greenhorn. I had been on the side of the people for 365 days a year."

If elected, Kajari said she would renovate the ghats along the Adi Ganga canal, carry out more beautification drives in parks in the area and develop the slums further.

"Being a woman, I will also ensure that women of ward number 73 continue to be safe and secure. I will continue to be on the side of every section of voters - the youth, the poor, the religious and linguistic minorities," she added.