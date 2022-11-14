'Hypocrisy of anti-Adivasi stand of BJP exposed'

KOLKATA: Trinamol Congress (TMC) condemned the derogatory remarks of Suvendu Adhikari against its party leader Birbaha Hansda who also is the minister of state for Forest.



The statement made by Adkirai on Monday on the eve of the birth anniversary of Birsha Munda which falls on Tuesday did not go down well with the Adivasi community. Trinamool Congress criticised Adhikari on its twitter handle. "The hypocrisy of the anti-Adivasi @BJP4india stands exposed. We condemn the distasteful comments made by Suvendu Adhikari on our leader Birbaha Hansda at Lalgarh. Where were your protests, where were your values then, BJP." Hansda said: "The BJP has always used the community for its political gain. It does not have any respect for the Adivasis who are abused and tortured in the BJP-ruled states and the offenders are never punished."

He should tender an apology for his remarks, Hansda said. TMC MLA Sukumar Mataha condemning Adhikari's statement tweeted: "I condemn the remarks of Suvendu Adhikari on our leader Birbaha Hansda. BJP has only tortured and ignored the tribal community. Their disregard for the community is visible in their actions. With no progress the tribals in the BJP ruled states continue to suffer."