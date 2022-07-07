Husband surrenders after killing wife

Kolkata: A 56-year-old man murdered his wife and attempted suicide by consuming poison in Kankurgachhi area on Tuesday night.

The man later surrendered at the police station and told the cop that he had killed his wife and consumed poison.

According to police, 8:15 pm on Tuesday, a youth identified as Abhishek Bakuli informed police that his father Uttam Bakuli stabbed his mother Babi Bakuli (50) while she was walking along the road near their house in Kankurgachhi area.

Immediately police reached the spot and rushed Babi to a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass where she succumbed to her injuries later.

While police were busy with the legal procedure for ending Babi's body for autopsy, suddenly Uttam reached the Phoolbagan police station and surrendered. He also handed over the knife to the cops which he used to stab Babi. After confessing the murder, Uttam also informed that he has consumed poison. Hearing this, cops rushed him to the same private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police have initiated a murder case and started a probe. So far cops came to know that there was a family dispute which was going on for several years. Uttam will be arrested as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.