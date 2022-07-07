Husband surrenders after killing wife
Kolkata: A 56-year-old man murdered his wife and attempted suicide by consuming poison in Kankurgachhi area on Tuesday night.
The man later surrendered at the police station and told the cop that he had killed his wife and consumed poison.
According to police, 8:15 pm on Tuesday, a youth identified as Abhishek Bakuli informed police that his father Uttam Bakuli stabbed his mother Babi Bakuli (50) while she was walking along the road near their house in Kankurgachhi area.
Immediately police reached the spot and rushed Babi to a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass where she succumbed to her injuries later.
While police were busy with the legal procedure for ending Babi's body for autopsy, suddenly Uttam reached the Phoolbagan police station and surrendered. He also handed over the knife to the cops which he used to stab Babi. After confessing the murder, Uttam also informed that he has consumed poison. Hearing this, cops rushed him to the same private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
Police have initiated a murder case and started a probe. So far cops came to know that there was a family dispute which was going on for several years. Uttam will be arrested as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biggest proof of honesty, says CM6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
Delhi Shopping Festival to be held from January 28 to February 26 next ...6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
46 govt schools will have 'hobby hubs' to train students in music6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Delhi govt launches training programme for construction workers6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
DDA holds public meetings to clear doubts regarding land-pooling...6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT