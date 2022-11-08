Husband dead, wife injured after truck hits their scooter

KOLKATA: A person was killed and his wife sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit the scooter on which they were travelling at the crossing of Prince Anwar Shah Road and Deshapran Sasmal Road at 2 am on Monday.



The couple, who got married barely four months back, were travelling to their residence at Dover Lane in Ballygunge from P.N Mitra Lane in Behala, when the accident occurred.

The victim, Bikash Pandey, (21) died on the spot, while her wife Shilpa Adhikari, who was riding pillion, sustained grievous injuries.

She is presently undergoing treatment at Trauma Care Centre in SSKM.

The Charu Market police station, soon after the accident, took the couple at Bangur Hospital, where Pandey was declared brought dead. His wife was transferred to SSKM as her condition was serious.

The truck driver is absconding. Meanwhile, the police have started scanning the CCTV footage for further leads in the case. Probe is underway.