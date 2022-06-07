Husband chops off wife's hand after she bags government job

Kolkata: A youth chopped off his wife's right hand in Ketugram of East Burdwan. The incident took place on Saturday night at the Kojalsa village of Ketugram.



According to sources, the accused youth, Sariful Sheikh of Kojalsa village, and Renu Khatun of Chinispur village got married to each other during 2017.

After marriage Khatun started working at a nursing home.

Later, she applied for a nursing job in the state run hospital and qualified in the examination.

Later, she obtained training from the RG Kar hospital also. Recently, she was inducted in the panel of new nurses and was waiting for her joining letter.

Meanwhile, Sheikh who is unemployed started apprehending that after joining the new job, his wife may leave the house.

Out of his apprehension, Sheikh discussed the matter with two of his friends. On Saturday night when Khatun was sleeping, he and his friends chopped off Khatun's right hand and fled.

Local people heard Khatun screaming and rushed her to Katwa sub divisional hospital.

Meanwhile, Sheikh's parents also managed to flee before local people could catch them. Khatun's family members have lodged a complaint against Sheikh and his family members at the Ketugram police station. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused persons.