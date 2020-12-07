Hundreds of workers from various parties, including BJP, join TMC

Kolkata: Hundreds of workers from different political parties including BJP joined Trinamool Congress at mankundu in Hooghly on Sunday in a party workers' conference led by senior party leader and minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs minister Indranil Sen.



The workers of other political parties have joined Trinamool Congress to be a part of the development work undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sen handed them over the party's flag when they joined Trinamool Congress. According to Trinamool Congress leaders, many have joined their party leaving BJP after realising that the latter is playing the cards of politics of divide and rule that would destroy the tradition of peace and harmony of the state. While addressing the mammoth rally at Mankundu Circus Ground, Sen has shown the direction to the party workers on how to proceed in their fight to ensure win in the forthcoming Assembly polls in 2021.