Human trafficking racket: 2 more held

KOLKATA: Police arrested three people involved in the human trafficking and manufacturing of forged Indian documents.

On Sunday, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police and Kolkata Police conducted a joint raid and arrested an accused identified as Mahfuzur Rahman of Munshiganj in Bangladesh, who is involved in human trafficking. He was wanted in a case registered b the UP Police. During the raid conducted at the ground floor of building L-38 in Gulshan Colony, Anandapur Rahman was picked up. During the raid, 20 more Bangladeshi nationals were found inside the flat.

While Rahman was taken to UP in transit remand, a case was registered in Anandapur police station regarding the Bangladeshi nationals, who had infiltrated in India and obtained forged documents. After interrogating them, cops came to know about a man identified as Biswajit Dey of Sinthi, who was arrested two days ago and seized Aaadhar cards of unknown people, blank cards for printing along with blank enrollment forms for Aaadhar cards from his possession.

After interrogating Dey, police on Wednesday night conducted raids at two places in Howrah and arrested two persons. The accused duo identified as Sanjib Kumar Das and Bharat Singh are the associates of Dey. MPOST