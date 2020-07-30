Human skulls & bones recovered from a house in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Human skulls and bones were recovered from a house in the heart of Siliguri town on Wednesday.



The residents of ward number 18, Subhashpally, had complained of foul smell in the area to the Ward Coordinator Nikhil Sahani. "Accordingly I had sent conservancy staff to check on Wednesday morning. They sent me a picture of two human skulls on the roof of a house. Immediately I informed the police," stated Sahani.

Police have started an investigation. Two skulls have been recovered from the roof along with human bones from the back yard of the house. One Victor Chakroborty used to reside as a tenant in the house. He along with the owner of house are missing.

"Victor used to work as a security guard. Both his parents are dead. He used to live alone and seemed to be mentally ill following the death of his parents," stated Gautam Saha, a local resident. Police have launched a man hunt

for both.

Meanwhile, the ACJM Court, Siliguri has remanded Anup Tamang to seven days police custody on Wednesday. Tamang was arrested under the explosives act on Tuesday in connection with a parcel exploding at the Pradhannagar post office in Siliguri. He was the recipient of the parcel that had been dispatched from Amritsar.

"Police had prayed for 7 days of police custody for Tamang for further investigation. The accused would be taken to Amritsar and the role of the sender of the parcel would be investigated along with who all are involved. The learned court granted the prayer," stated Sudip Roy Basunia, Assitant Public Prosecutor, Siliguri.

The parcel that had exploded contained bullet like objects that contained explosive substance like gunpowder, stated the APP.