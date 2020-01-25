Human chain in city today to protest against CAA

Kolkata: Religious leaders of different faiths will form a human chain to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city on Republic Day.



The anti-CAA human chain is being organised by the United Interfaith Foundation – India (UIFI) in Kolkata. It will stretch from Golpark in the south to Shyambazar Netaji Statue in the north.

"All Religious leaders will be there at the Human Chain. At 11. 30 am, we are assembling and we will form the human chain at 12 noon. The idea is from south to north

Calcutta is united to oppose any changing and amending to the Constitution. We want to up hold the majesty of the Constitution. And tomorrow it happens to be the 70th

birthday of the adoption of Republic of India that was done on January 26, 1950. So we are celebrating the birthday

joining hands," said Sunil Lucas, convener of the Human Chain.

The human chain will go across the city. The sequence of the points are Golpark, Gariahat, Ballygunge Phari, Quest mall, Park Circus Seven

point, Mullickbazar and AJC Bose Road crossing, Nonapukur, Mother House, Moulali crossing, Sealdah, Rajabazar, Maniktalla and Shyambazar Netaji Statue. Participants, irrespective of caste and creed will join the network in the afternoon for 10 minutes, while another human chain rally will be held in Kidderpore in the evening.

"We will also take out a human chain rally at 5 pm on Republic Day. The rally will start from Nawab Ali Park and go across the lanes and bylanes of Mominpur and Iqbalpur and then terminate at the same point," said Sabir Ali, one of the organisers of ongoing CAA protest at Nawab Ali Park in Kidderpore.

"There will be flag hosting at Park Circus Maidan.

There will be drama, patriotic song. Children, youth and senior citizens will also participate," said 45-year-old homemaker Asmat Jamil, organiser of ongoing Swadhinata Andolan 2.0' (Freedom movement 2.0) at Park Circus Maidan.