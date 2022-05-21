Human chain formed to spread awareness against child marriage

balurghat: Human chain was conducted by the South Dinajpur district administration here on Friday afternoon in order to stop minor marriages while celebrating 11 years of the present state government.

District magistrate Ayesha Rani A appealed to all the residents of this district to turn the district into a completely minor marriage-free district. Later, a tableau was inaugurated by the district administration to spread awareness among the residents about the negative side of minor marriage. Sources said the tableau will travel covering all the areas of the district to campaign against minor marriage.

In this human chain, high ranked district administrative officials, women in large numbers along with Kanyashree and Rupashree girls from different educational institutions participated.

Expressing her concern about the menace of minor marriage, DM Ayesha Rani A said: "Minor marriage is surely a grave problem of our district. I think everyone knows about the dark side of it. Minor marriage had been rising rampantly during the pandemic lockdown period. We are now determined to stop it at any cost."

According to her, the organisation of human chain and the inauguration of tableau were the two steps taken by the district administration to provide a message to the district people to eradicate the curse of minor marriage from the soil of the district completely.