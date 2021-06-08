HUL rolls out Mission HO2PE

kolkata: After a successful roll-out in 5 cities, Hindustan Unilever Limited has now rolled out Mission HO2PE in Kolkata. As part of Mission HO2PE, HUL has partnered with KVN Foundation and Portea Medical, India's largest home healthcare company to make oxygen concentrators available free of cost to COVID-19 patients promptly and efficiently.

The initiative will provide access to oxygen for Covid-19 patients directly in their homes, thereby reducing the pressure on our healthcare infrastructure. In Kolkata, COVID-19 patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 08068065385. The Mission HO2PE team will connect with the person in need.