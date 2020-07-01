Hul Divas observed in Jangalmahal districts following Covid protocols

Kolkata: With initiatives taken by the Mamata Banerjee government, the Hul Divas was observed in all the Jangalmahal districts following the norms of physical distancing.



The state-level programme was held in Jhargram while other districts where similar events were observed include Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, Hooghly, Nadia, West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, North and South Dinajpur.

District authorities have ensured assembling of a minimum number of people at all the venues to ensure proper physical distancing. Masks were distributed to those who attended the programmes.

There were around 150 people in the list who attended the programme in phases in each of the venues. Sitting arrangements were made maintaining a distance of six feet between two persons. There was discussion on the significance of Hul Divas that is observed to commemorate the fight of Santhals against the British Raj in 1885. Cultural activities were also organised following the norms of physical distancing.

The programmes at all the venues began with floral tributes to statues of Sidho and Kanho.

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee, Deputy Speaker Sukumar Hansda, local MLAs Dulal Murmu and Churamoni Mahato and Secretary of the Tribal Development department Rajesh Sinha attended the programme at Kechanda ground in Jhargram. The cultural programme was also hosted at Sidho Kanho Hall at the Jhargram Collectorate.

In Purulia, Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs minister Shantiram Mahato and Minister of State of the Backward Classes Welfare department Sandhyarani Tudu attended the programme at Balarampur in Purulia. Another programme was held at Puncha as well in Purulia.

This time, the district authorities were directed to organise the programme following the norms of COVID-19. Cultural activities will continue on the second day (Wednesday) of the two-day-long programme.

At Nabanna, photographs of Sidho and Kanho were richly decorated and floral tributes were paid.