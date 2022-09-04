Huge solar dome coming up at Eco Park

Kolkata: Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) is building a huge solar dome at Eco Park, the first of its kind in eastern India.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company limited (WBSEDCL) is implementing the project. The structure is planned and designed by Development Consultants Private Limited (DCPL) and construction work is being done by Bridge & Roof Co. (India) limited. The uniqueness of the solar dome is that not only will it be able to generate renewable energy but also will acquaint people, particularly the younger generation about the measures to reduce the effect of global warming.

The dome structure will have crystalline solar panels and glass panels, which will be connected to the power lines through a net metering mechanism. A maximum of 165 Kilowatts of solar power can be produced by the dome. The energy generated will be used for Eco-Park and any surplus energy will be sent shared in the grid.