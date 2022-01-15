Huge quantity of 2 medicines lying unused at Beliaghata ID Hosp

Kolkata: Beliaghata ID Hospital has written to the State health department saying that a huge quantity of two medicines — Hydroxychloroquine and Favipiravir have been lying unused and if these medicines can be diverted to other hospitals.



Beliaghata ID Hospital in its letter mentioned that medicines were issued to the hospital without placing any demand for them. It was learnt that Hydroxychloroquine that is in stock will expire March 31 while Favipiravir will expire on February 28. It may be mentioned here that the same hospital in the last year had urged the state Health department to divert its stock of some medicines worth near Rs 1 crore to other hospitals as they are lying unused for a long time. It was the first nodal hospital for Covid and now also nodal hospital for Omicron patients.

Incidentally, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital has also a huge amount of stock in Covid drug, Remdesivir which are expiring.