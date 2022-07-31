Huge cash seized from 3 Cong J'khand MLAs, TMC demands probe

KOLKATA: Raising allegations of 'horse-trading' against the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded an investigation by Central agencies after huge cash was recovered from three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand in Bengal's Howrah district. The MLAs were travelling along the National Highway (NH)-16 on Saturday evening.



The development comes at a time when rumours are doing the rounds in political circles that BJP has been allegedly trying to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress alliance government by resorting to 'horse-trading.'

In a tweet, the ruling Trinamool Congress referred to "murmurs of horse-trading and the possible toppling of the Jharkhand government". Chief Minister and Trinamool boss Mamata Banerjee had recently accused the BJP of trying to force a change of government in Jharkhand after the recent change in Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a black Toyota Fortuner SUV in which three Congress MLAs were travelling. The trio — Rajesh Kachhap, Naman Bixal Kongari and Irfan Ansari — have been detained for questioning. The car bore an MLA sticker. The money was kept in two bags. The MLAs had arrived at Kolkata airport and were on their way to Jharkhand by road.

Swati Bhangalia, Superintendent of Police (SP), of Howrah Rural Police, said: "We had a specific input about the car. After intercepting the vehicle, a huge amount of money was found. We are arranging a money counting machine so that the cash can be counted. After counting, further legal proceedings will be carried out."

"Amidst murmurs of horse-trading and the possible toppling of the Jharkhand Govt. 3 @INCJharkhand were found carrying huge sums of cash to Bengal. What is the source of this money? Will any Central Agency take suo moto cognizance? Or do the rules apply to a select few?," Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Shashi Panja, the state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, also demanded a probe into the incident. "ED, are you taking a note or the matter is not grievous enough? Machines were brought in to count a huge amount of cash found in a vehicle in which 3 Jharkhand MLAs were travelling. We demand a thorough investigation into the matter," she tweeted.

Minister Aroop Biswas took a dig at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as he tweeted: "Waiting for @adhirrcinc to give his two cents on this. Huge amounts of cash recovered from @INCJharkhand MLAs car amid rumours of the Jharkhand Government toppling! What's going on?? Who is answerable??"

The police said the source of the money was yet to be ascertained. An investigation is on.