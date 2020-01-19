Huge blaze breaks out at building in Kankurgachi, firefighter injured

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a multi-storey building near Kankurgachi crossing on Sunday morning. Six fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was brought under control after almost three hours.



According to locals, on Sunday morning at around 8 am they saw smoke coming out from the 2nd floor of a residential cum commercial building located near Kankurgachi crossing.

Immediately, residents of the building were alerted and the building was evacuated on a war footing. Meanwhile, Phoolbagan police station and fire brigade were informed. Though three fire tenders reached the spot within five minutes, the fire had already started spreading.

A security guard of the building informed that after he heard from locals that smoke was coming out of the 2nd floor, he went up and saw that it was coming from a fitness training centre.

According to sources, the firefighters faced difficulty in reaching the 2nd floor as smoke had already spread all over the building. In order to let the smoke out, they had to break the window panes.

After a few minutes, the firefighters started spraying water. However, as the fire was still spreading, three more fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Primarily the firefighters stopped the fire from spreading and then started spraying water inside the fitness training centre. While dousing the fire, a firefighter fell ill due to the thick black smoke. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated and discharged. At around 11 am, the blaze was brought under control.

It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short-circuit. As the commercial premises were closed on Sunday, the situation was feared to worsen as several people live above the gutted floor.

Sources claimed that firefighting management system was reportedly installed in the training centre but it did not work at the time of the mishap.

Fire brigade officials are expected to visit the place soon in order to check the documents and ascertain the exact cause of fire. No complaint has been filed regarding the incident till Sunday night.