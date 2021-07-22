HS results to be published today

kolkata: The Higher Secondary Examination results 2021 will be announced on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education notified the admission schedule for class XI for its affiliated educational institutions across the state.

The Higher Secondary examinations was cancelled this year due to the prevailing Covid situation and the WBCHSE has prepared the results based on an evaluation pattern that was announced earlier.

Nearly 9 lakh students will come under this evaluation pattern.The WBCHSE has segregated the theoretical marks into two parts by giving 40 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in Madhyamik examination and another 60 per cent weightage to the subject marks obtained in class XI.

In addition to this, the students have been judged by their score in practical examination and project work in Class XII.

The websites through which the results will be available from 4 pm are wbresults.nic.in, www.exametc.com,www.results.shiksha,www.westbengal.shiksha,wwww.indiaresults.com,www.jaganjosh.com,www.technoindiagroup.com etc.

The heads of HS institutions or their authorised representatives should collect marksheets and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps on the next day, July 23 from 11 am onwards and issue the same to the concerned guardians/ students maintaining COVID protocols.

As per the admission schedule of WBCHSE the admission notice should be issued by the schools from Thursday.

The schedule for admission of an institution's own students will take place from August 2 to 14 while students coming from other schools will be admitted from August 16 to 31.

The Council has also notified the criteria for students to be eligible to take up five subjects in the HS-level on the basis of their marks in Madhyamik. For studying Mathematics or Statistics (45 per cent in Mathematics), Biological Science (45 per cent in Life Science), Physics or Chemistry or both (45 per cent in Physical Science), Geography (45 per cent in Geography) and for Computer Science (45 per cent in Mathematics) are required.