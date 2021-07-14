HS results to be published on July 22

KOLKATA: Higher Secondary Examination results 2021 will be announced on July 22. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBHCSE) will hold a press conference at 3 pm and declare the results. Madhyamik and HS examinations were cancelled this year due to the prevailing COVID situation .



The WBCHSE will segregate the theoretical marks into two parts by giving 40 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in Madhyamik examination and another 60 per cent weightage to the subject marks in class XI.

The students will also be assessed on the basis of scores secured in practical examination and project works of class XII. "The results will be published on the basis of this evaluation pattern,"a senior Council official said.

WBCHSE issued a press release on Tuesday declaring that all the heads of the HS institutions or their authorised representatives should collect mark sheets and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps on July 23 from 11am and issue the same to the concerned guardians/ students.

Students can also get their results on websites or via SMS, Mobile App from 4 pm on July 22.

The websites are wbreults.nic.in, www.exametc.com,www.results.shiksha, www.westbengal.shiksha,wwww.indiaresults.com,www.jaganjosh.com, www.technoindiagroup.com, and also through websites of some private television channels.

The other details of accessing the results have been mentioned in the Council website.