HS pass percentage stands at 97.69; no merit list published

kolkata: The Higher Secondary Examination results 2021 that was announced on Thursday created an all-time record by locking 97.69 pass percentage up from 90.13 per cent last year. However, the number of candidates securing 'O' (between 90 to 100 per cent marks) grade dipped from 30,220 last year to 9,013 this year. 819202 candidates enrolled this year out of which 799088 cleared the exam.



Though there was no official merit list published by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education but sources in the Council said that 86 candidates figured among the first 10 spots. The highest marks was bagged by Rumana Sultana of Raja Manindra Chandra Girls High School of Kandi in Murshidabad who secured 499 0ut of 500.

Mahua Das, president of the Council who declared the higher secondary results said that 319237 candidates have secured first division (over 60 percent marks).

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students for their success. " Heartiest congratulations to all students who have come out with flying colours in the Uchhamadhyamik exams! As you go ahead in life, I wish you many more successes. Additionally, I applaud all parents, support systems & teachers for their invaluable contribution," tweeted Banerjee.

The pass percentage in all the districts is over 90 per cent with Birbhum securing the highest pass percentage of 98.56 followed by Alipurduar with 98.44. Kolkata's pass percentage has been 96.81.

The pass percentage in Arts, Science and Commerce stream has been 97.39, 99.28 and 99.08 per cent respectively.

Interestingly, 84,746 students had scored between 80 and 89 per cent last year which dipped to only 39350 this year. However, the number of candidates bagging 60-69 per cent marks went up from 110265 to 165186 this year. "More than 500 schools sent marks of the class XI secured by the students that were found to be manipulated. The Council has taken action against such schools," Das said. She, however, reiterated that If any student is dissatisfied with the marks, then the Headmaster or the Headmistress of the school will have to take the scanned copy of the HS marksheet and the examination papers of class XI and appear before the district education department by July 26. "The board will have the papers checked and evaluate the marks accordingly. There will be no change after that," she added.

The Higher Secondary examination was cancelled this year due to the Covid situation. The Council has segregated the theoretical marks into two parts by giving 40 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in Madhyamik examination and another 60 per cent weightage to the subject marks in class XI. In addition, the students were assessed by their score in practical examination and project work in Class XII.