HS examinees to appear from own institution: Council

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced on Friday that Higher Secondary examinees will appear for this year's examination from their own institution (home venue).



The Council has also notified that class XI students should be promoted to class XII. The decision comes in the wake of the current pandemic situation and 'other reasons' — read the notification of the Council .

According to a notification published by the Council, though there will be no change of dates for the examinations which is scheduled from June 15 to July 2, the timing of the examination will be from noon to 3.15 pm instead of 10 am to 1.15 pm as announced earlier.

Previously, the candidates had to appear for their Higher

Secondary examinations from other centres and not from their home venues.

The Council has further announced that the topics of the reduced syllabus of class XI, which are related to higher secondary examination should be completed within the first quarter of class XII.

"The COVID situation will be closely monitored and any further decision or change in this regard will be informed beforehand to all," the notification read.