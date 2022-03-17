HS exam schedule likely to be changed for bypolls, says CM

KOLKATA: The examination fixture of Higher Secondary examination is likely to be changed after the Election Commission of India (ECI) refused to defer the by-election, which is scheduled to be held on April 12, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the Assembly on Wednesday.



The by-election in Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly seat will be held on April 12.

Banerjee said as the polling booths are set up in the school premises, holding the examination in the schools will be difficult. She said: "We had requested the ECI to change the date of Higher Secondary examination. But they did not listen to us and so the examination fixture is likely to be changed."

However, she did not specify the date. An official of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said meeting would be held soon to discuss the matter.

Earlier, the state government had written to the Election Commission for postponing the date of by-elections in Ballygunge Assembly constituency and Asansol parliamentary constituency with the Higher Secondary examination scheduled during the election time. April 12 had been fixed for the by-polls in these constituencies while the Higher Secondary examination was scheduled on April 11 and 13. As the schools serve as venues for polls, so examination and elections at the same time may pose problems.

The proposal for postponing the elections was placed at the all-party meeting at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) by TMC leader Debasish Kumar.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had also held a meeting last Monday on the issue.