HS exam of June 30 pushed back to July 2

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday announced a revised schedule of the 2021 Higher Secondary Examinations postponing the examination scheduled to be held on June 30 to July 2.



The announcement came within two days after state Education minister Partha Chatterjee urged the Council to reschedule the date of June 30 examination as it coincided with the Hul Divas of the adivasis.

The earlier HS schedule was announced on June 24.

"The subjects whose examination was scheduled to be held on June 30 will now be held on July 2. The remaining

schedule that was announced earlier will however remain the same," said a senior official of WBCHSE.

The annual examination on the subject for class XI that was earlier scheduled on July 2 has been pushed back to July 3.

The revised schedule has already been notified by the Council in its website on Monday.

According to the revised schedule the Higher Secondary examinations will commence from June 15, 2021 and

end on July 2 while that of class XI annual examinations will start from June 15 and end on July 3.