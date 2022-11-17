HS Council proposes to shift to two semester system for class XII

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has proposed to the state government for splitting the Class XII examination into two semesters. The Council feels that the move will help a student improve his/her score if by any chance his performance during the first evaluation is unsatisfactory.



"The continuous evaluation system is very popular abroad and in some countries even trimesters are prevalent. The semester format will usher in a continuous evaluation format which would offer an additional chance to a student to improve his academic score in the second semester," Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, President of the Council said.

According to sources, a proposal in this regard has already been forwarded to the state government for its necessary approval. If everything goes as per plan, the Council may implement the semester pattern right from the 2022-23 academic session.

An official explained that a student appearing for a particular subject's examination may be physically or mentally unwell on that day and so his/her performance may suffer. So the correct evaluation of that particular student may not be done. The two semester system will eliminate such chances.

The Council has plans to hold the first semester in MCQ format.

The CBSE as well as the ISC Board had gone for a two semester system during the Covid pandemic but now it has reverted back to the old system of one time examination.

Meanwhile, the Council on Wednesday issued a notification asking all heads of institutions to submit their respective Teachers' Data Sheet details by November 23.