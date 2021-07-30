HS Council increases seats in class XI

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has increased the number of seats by 125 on an average in every higher secondary school so that there is no inconvenience on the part of the candidates who have passed the Madhyamik examination this year in seeking admission to the XIth standard.



The maximum number of seats in the educational institutions has been raised from 275 to 400.

So on an average the number of seats in each school has been increased by 25.

The pass percentage of this year's Madhyamik examination has been 100 per cent with 10,79,749 students registering for the Class 10

examinations.

Around 10 students secured first division which amounts to more than 90 per cent of the total students who were evaluated.

About 45,895 students secured 90 – 99 per cent marks. This apart, 1,19,066 students got 80-99 per cent marks.

The Madhyamik results were declared on July 20.

Since no examination could be conducted due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the students were evaluated on the basis of 50 per cent weightage of Internal Formative Evaluation (IFE) of class X and 50 per cent weightage of the final examination results of

Class IX.