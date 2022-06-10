HS: 272 students make it to the top-10 list

Kolkata/Balurghat: A total of 272 students have managed to make it to the top 10 list of the Higher Secondary examination this year. Out of this, 144 are boy students and 128 are girls. Out of the total 272 students who have found place in the merit list, only 10 students are from Kolkata.



As many as seven districts have registered a pass percentage of over 90 percent. East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24-Parganas, Purulia, Kalimpong, Bankura are among the top performing districts. Kolkata is not, however, on the list of top performing districts in terms of pass percentage. Four students jointly ranked third while eight candidates have shared the fourth rank. Around 11 students jointly shared the fifth position while 32 candidates ranked sixth jointly. Around 37 students have jointly shared the seventh rank, with 55 students jointly claiming the eighth position. Around 54 and 69 candidates shared ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

Nine students covering both Balurghat and Gangarampur subdivisions from South Dinajpur district secured places in the top-10 merit list of the Higher Secondary examination, the result of which was announced on Friday.

Akash Ghosh and Partha Sarathi Saha from Balurghat High School scored 493 marks with 98.6 in percentage and secured sixth position in the top-10 merit list. Tista Dutta from Balurghat Girls' High School bagged the same marks as Akash and Partha Sarathi and secured the same rank.

Bijan Barman from Balurghat High School scored 492 marks with 98.4 in percentage and secured the seventh spot.Tulika Das from Patiram High School and Debolina Paul from Gangarampur High School bagged 490 marks in aggregate with 98 in percentage and secured ninth position. Finally, Adrita Mandal from Banshihari High School, Koyel Roy from Gopalganj Raghunath High School and Sabnaz Sultana from Sihole High School secured 489 marks in total with 97.8 in percentage and secured the 10th position.

Of the nine meritorious students, Akash, Partha Sarathi and Debolina want to become doctors and serve the poor. Tista, who loves Economics, wants to continue her further studies in the same subject. Koyel wants to be a professor while Bijan, Tulika, Sabnaz, and Adrita want to sit for the Civil Services in future.