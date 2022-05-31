Hry CM Khattar felicitates Deaflympic winners

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday felicitated the state's Deaflympics athletes with around Rs. 6 crore of cash awards.



Cheques were distributed to a total of 15 players including four gold medal winners, two bronze medal winners and nine participants who took part in the Deaflympics in Brazil during a state-level felicitation ceremony organized at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

"Clinching as many as four gold medals in the recently held Deaflympics-2021 at Brazil, Haryana players have once again proved as why the state is known as a sports hub.

Also, by winning 6 medals, including 4 gold, out of the total medal tally of 16 in the country, they have once again proved why Haryana is known as India's medal factory. We are proud that out of 65 athletes from India who have participated in this international competition, 15 are from the State," said Khattar.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, MP Rattan Lal Kataria also remained present during this felicitation ceremony.

Congratulating the athletes, their families, teachers and trainers, for making the country and the state proud, the Chief Minister said that participating in world-class competitions is a great achievement in itself and every athlete who has participated in this Deaflympics have certainly shown their skill, physical ability and mental toughness.

"By giving you these cash rewards on behalf of the state, I really feel proud. Your achievements are a perfect example, if a person has strong willpower, then no physical disability or weakness can stop them from realizing their dreams," he said. "I can proudly say that by winning four gold and two bronze medals, they have not only made the country proud but have also again brought laurels for the state, said Khattar.

Cheques of Rs. 1.20 crore each were given to Rohit Bhaker, Mahesh, Diksha Dagar, and Sumit Dahiya for winning gold in badminton, golf, and wrestling respectively. The CM also gave away cheques worth Rs. 40 lakh each to Virender Singh and Amit, for winning bronze medals in Wrestling.

Besides this, Khattar also gave cheques of Rs. 2.5 lakh each to Priyanka, Balram, Yogesh Dagar, Nirchira, Ajay Kumar, Kuldeep Sharma, Asif Khan, Aman, and Shubham Vashisht for participating in this international event.