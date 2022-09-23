Howrah: Three killed in road mishap on NH-16

kolkata: Three persons, including a Motor Vehicles Inspector (MVI), a civic volunteer and a truck driver were killed in a tragic road accident late on Wednesday night on National Highway (NH)- 16 near Ranihati in Howrah.



A speeding truck hit a parked truck, where these three persons were standing.

According to sources, on Wednesday night MVIs were checking documents of trucks assisted by Howrah Rural Police that were moving towards Kolkata to prevent overloading.

Around 2 am, MVI Ujjwal Jana and civic volunteer Arindam Biswas were standing behind a truck, which they had stopped for checking.

When Jana and Biswas were talking with the truck driver, another truck was coming. Seeing the truck, the other police personnel and motor vehicles' officers signalled its driver to stop the vehicle.

But the truck driver reportedly lost control and rammed into the other truck, where the three persons were standing. Immediately after the accident, the trio was rushed to Gabberia hospital.

Later, they were shifted to Howrah district hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The Police have detained the offending truck driver and also seized the truck.