Howrah stn: 2 held with over Rs 38 lakh
KOLKATA: Two persons have been detained from the Howrah Railway Station with over Rs 38 lakh unaccounted money on Thursday evening.
According to sources, on Thursday evening Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel spotted two youths roaming suspiciously on the platform number 4 and 5 at the old complex of Howrah station. Cops kept a strict vigil on the duo for a few moments before intercepting them. During questioning RPF personnel found ambiguities in their statements and finally searched the bag they were carrying. RPF men found a huge amount of money. The duo was immediately taken to the station masters' office. Officials of a nationalised bank were requested to arrange for a note counting machine. At night after counting the money it was found Rs 38.5 lakh was being carried by them. kol
