Howrah school among top 10 inspirational schools in world

Kolkata: Samaritan Mission School at Kadamtala in Howrah has found its place amongst ten inspirational schools all over the world under the category of overcoming adversity, shortlisted for the World's best school prizes, by T4 Education in partnership with Templeton World charity foundation, Accenture and American Express.



The acknowledgement is surely another feather in the cap of the Bengal government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . The School that started its journey in May 2007 is an unaided school affiliated to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

"Happy to know and share that Samaritan Mission School, of Howrah is amongst ten inspirational schools all over the world. They have achieved this under the category of overcoming adversity , as shortlisted for the World's best school prizes, by UK based research organization T4 Education in partnership with some internationally acclaimed bodies. Kudos and best wishes," Banerjee tweeted. According to the state Education department, T4 Education is working in the Education Sector especially for the institutions working exclusively for underprivileged children and marginal communities. In a tweet the Education department congratulated all teaching/non teaching staff of the school, guardians/parents and the students for wonderful achievement.

Mamoon Akhtar, the founder of the school said parents of the children who study in his school are very poor and due to poverty they cannot send their children to other English medium schools. "Our aim is to ensure that poverty should not be a bar in access to Education. There are 6500 students in the school and apart from academics we also impart vocational training. The school is emerging as a pillar of community development in the area," he added.