Howrah school among top 10 inspirational schools in world
Kolkata: Samaritan Mission School at Kadamtala in Howrah has found its place amongst ten inspirational schools all over the world under the category of overcoming adversity, shortlisted for the World's best school prizes, by T4 Education in partnership with Templeton World charity foundation, Accenture and American Express.
The acknowledgement is surely another feather in the cap of the Bengal government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . The School that started its journey in May 2007 is an unaided school affiliated to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
"Happy to know and share that Samaritan Mission School, of Howrah is amongst ten inspirational schools all over the world. They have achieved this under the category of overcoming adversity , as shortlisted for the World's best school prizes, by UK based research organization T4 Education in partnership with some internationally acclaimed bodies. Kudos and best wishes," Banerjee tweeted. According to the state Education department, T4 Education is working in the Education Sector especially for the institutions working exclusively for underprivileged children and marginal communities. In a tweet the Education department congratulated all teaching/non teaching staff of the school, guardians/parents and the students for wonderful achievement.
Mamoon Akhtar, the founder of the school said parents of the children who study in his school are very poor and due to poverty they cannot send their children to other English medium schools. "Our aim is to ensure that poverty should not be a bar in access to Education. There are 6500 students in the school and apart from academics we also impart vocational training. The school is emerging as a pillar of community development in the area," he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Heatwave in northwest, central India eases slightly10 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
'Historians have given prominence to Mughals'10 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Poll code-related violations reported; action taken: CEO10 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Water scarcity and skill training for workers among issues discussed ...10 Jun 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Woman raped in hotel by man she met on dating app10 Jun 2022 7:09 PM GMT