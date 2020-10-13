Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Spl train to run from Oct 15

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway has decided to run 02019/02020 Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Special train from October 15. Booking for 02019 Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Special train will start from 8 am on October 13, said an official.



He said that 02019 Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Special will leave Howrah at 06:05 am and 02020 Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi Special train will leave Ranchi at 1:45 pm. The train will run six days a week (except Sunday) in both the directions.

Meanwhile, passengers vandalised Liluah Station after a fine was imposed for forcefully travelling on special trains for staff on Monday.

According to sources, the passengers boarded the special train (meant for staff, RPF and GRP) from Burdwan station and other main chord lines.

When two special trains reached Liluah station at 8.30 am the ticket collectors asked the passengers to pay a fine. The passengers then smashed signboards at the station premises and demanded immediate resumption of local train services.

"We have to go to office in Kolkata. Train is only the means to reach office in Kolkata from my home in Burdwan. When the Metro is running why not suburban trains," asked a protestor.