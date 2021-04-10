Howrah polls: No ferry services today

Kolkata: The Howrah district administration has tightened up security arrangement, including suspension of ferry services across river Hooghly "to check entry of outsiders" in the district where nine Assembly constituencies are going to poll on Saturday.



An order has been issued restricting the ferry service states that "the operation of cross ferry services shall remain suspended from 8 pm on April 9 to 6.30 pm on April 10".

Sources said the move to restrict the ferry service had been taken after intelligence input was received that attempts would be made to bring in "outsiders" from certain areas, especially in North 24-Parganas, to create trouble on the day of the poll.

Restriction on ferry service is also applicable for Hooghly district. Trinamool Congress raised apprehension that goons would be brought to Howrah and Hooghly using the ferry service across the river from areas like Bhatpara and Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas.

At the same time 117 companies of Central forces along with 799 state police officers and 5,735 constables have been deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place on the day of poll.

There are a total of nine general observers and three police officers along with a special police observer. There are a total of 3,124 polling stations in the nine Assembly constituencies — Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail, Panchla, Uluberia Purba and Domjur — where 22.65 lakh people, including 10.98 lakh women voters, will exercise their right. Webcasting will be done in 1,594 polling stations.