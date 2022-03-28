Howrah: One dead, at least 25 hurt as bus collides with dumper

kolkata: In a tragic accident one person was killed and at least 25 were injured when a government bus collided with a dumper at Chamrail in Howrah on Sunday evening.

A South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus was moving towards Esplanade from Arambagh on Sunday evening. At about 7 pm, when the bus was passing through the Chamrail area, the driver tried to overtake a dumper from its left side. At the same time the dumper moved to its left. Thus, the bus driver lost control and collided with the dumper at high-speed.

Local people who witnessed the accident informed the police. Within a few moments cops from Liluah police station and Dasnagar traffic guard arrived at the spot and rushed the injured passengers to Howrah hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. The other injured passengers have been admitted there. Driver of the dumper somehow managed to flee after the accident.