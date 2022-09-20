Howrah Maidan: 6 fire tenders douse flames after about 2 hrs

kolkata: Tension spread at Howrah Maidan area after fire broke out at the shop on Chintamoni Dey road on Monday afternoon. Six fire tenders doused the fire almost after two hours. No one was injured in the incident.



According to sources, around noon, fire broke out at a shop of bags and umbrellas located on the first floor of a residential cum commercial building near Bangabashi more. Local people informed the police and fire brigade.

The staff of the shop and the customers rushed out of the shop. Six fire tenders were pressed into action. As the area is very much congested, fire fighters faced trouble while dousing the flames.

A few other shops located on the ground floor were also partially damaged.

Around 1:30 pm the fire was controlled. As the shop was located in a busy and congested area, police had to stop movement of vehicles there to prevent any untoward incident. Around 2 pm the fire was doused completely.

It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit in the electrical connections. However the cause of fire can be ascertained after a thorough inquiry.