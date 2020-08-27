Howrah Jute Mill set to reopen

Kolkata: Much to the relief of 2,500 odd workers, the Howrah Jute Mill at Shibpur that was closed since December 2019 will open up again with effect from August 31.



The decision of opening up the meeting was cleared at a tripartite meeting held at New Secreteriat Building, the office of the state Labour department on Wednesday. State Labour minister Moloy Ghatak and other senior officials of the department were present

"We have been working hard to open up the jute mill that was closed down due to financial issues and a number of meetings were held in the last few months. We are extremely happy that 2500 workers who were temporarily rendered jobless due to the closure of the mill will get back to work," said a senior official of the Labour department.

Presently 55 jute mills in the state are fully operational and all of them are running maintaining safety guidelines in connection with COVID -19 .