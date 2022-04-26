Howrah: Four labourers hurt after falling from 40ft high giant wheel

KOLKATA: Four labourers suffered injuries after they fell from around 40 feet height while setting up a merry-go-round at Ramrajatala in Howrah on Monday.



According to sources, a fair is being held every year at the ground Sankar Math in Ramrajatala. But due to Covid situation, the fair was not organized in 2020 and 2021. For the past few days, the arrangements were being done for the fair which is scheduled to start from May 1.

Four labourers were setting up a merry-go-round. Suddenly, a portion of the giant wheel collapsed while the labourers were working on the structure.

They fell on the ground from around 40 feet height and suffered injuries. All of them were rushed to Howrah Hospital from where three of them were discharged after necessary treatment. One labourer was shifted to SSKM hospital as he is critical.Police sources informed that as of now the work at the fair ground has been stopped. A case has been initiated regarding the incident. Local people alleged that the labourers were working without any safety gear. Probe is underway.