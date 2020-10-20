Howrah Court grants bail to Balwinder Singh

Kolkata: The bodyguard of a BJP leader Balwinder Singh, who was arrested for carrying firearms during BJP's Nabanna march, has been released on bail from Howrah Court on Monday.



He was released against a bail bond worth Rs 2,500.

The police did not seek further remand of Balwinder when he was produced before the court on Monday. While Balwinder's lawyer prayed for his bail.

He was arrested on October 8 during BJP's Nabanna march as a firearm was found from him.

He was remanded in police custody when produced before the court. His police remand ended on Sunday.

After being released, Balwinder expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government.