Howrah: Couple found dead inside flat

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of a couple at Chatterjeehat in Howrah on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased couple identified as Goutam Maity (48) and Mousumi Maity (40) were found dead inside their flat. While Goutam was found hanging from the ceiling fan, Mousumi was found lying on the floor.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, Goutam and Mousumi's two daughters went to drawing class nearby. Though Goutam used to accompany them to the drawing coaching class, on Sunday he did not go with his daughters. Around 1 pm, two girls returned home and found the door of their flat locked from inside and none of their parents were responding to the door bell. Having no other the duo called their neighbours who also tried to call Goutam and Mousumi.

Around 2 pm, police were informed. Cops from Chatterjeehat police station went to the flat at 12/2, Nandalal Mukherjee Lane and found the couple dead after breaking the door.

Local people informed that Mousumi was addicted to social media and used to spend a lot of time with her smartphone.

Over the issue, altercations had broken out between Mousumi and Goutam.

It is suspected that Goutam has killed his wife by strangulating her and then committed

suicide.