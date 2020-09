Kolkata: In just two months time the Howrah district administration has conducted 50,000 rapid antigen tests.

The rapid antigen tests in the district had started in July end with only 500 kits. Initially, every day 50 tests used to take place at Howrah District Hospital. On Sunday, District Magistrate of Howrah Mukta Arya tweeted: "Achieved another milestone. Completed 50,000 Rapid Antigen Tests in the district. #greatgoinghowrah."