'Howrah civic polls couldn't be held as Guv has not signed the Bill...'

Kolkata: Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday held Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar responsible for the delay in Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) elections.



Questioned about the status of The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, Banerjee said: "He (the Governor) has not yet signed the Bill and so the HMC elections have been delayed."

The Speaker also referred to the overnight passing of the three Farm Laws in the Parliament and recent withdrawal of the same overnight in the Indian Parliament with the President putting his signature promptly in both the cases.

"The urgency of certain matters should be realised. I am not aware for what reasons the Bill has been withheld. He will be the best person to answer. We have done all necessary formalities from the state Assembly," he added.

Governor Dhankhar was prompt to react. Referring to the Speaker's remark as unfortunate he said: "We need to work in co ordination. On November 24, 2021 with respect to the Bil, I asked for some documentation. Imagine how many days have passed but that documentation has not been made available. I am surprised why he has not made available such

documents."

Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim also hit out at Governor Dhankar accusing him of acting at the behest of BJP.

"The Raj Bhavan has its own dignity and his (Governor's) post is very respectable in the constitution so he should not act as per briefings from certain BJP leaders," he said.

The state had plans to hold the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Howrah Municipal Corporation elections on December 19 and had communicated the matter to the state Election Commission.

However, with no clarity regarding Howrah, the Commission has announced that KMC votes will be held on December 19.

The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Assembly on November 17 with the aim to separate Bally Municipality from Howrah Municipal Corporation.

The intention of the state has been to ensure better civic amenities for the residents of Bally area.